Lewis Hamilton celebrates Isack Hadjar's Dutch GP podium in classy fashion

Isack Hadjar made a world record as he became the youngest French driver ever to reach the podium

Isack Hadjar's F1 hero had an exciting response to the Frenchman's performance at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton gave a one-word praise to the rookie driver, who secured his first-ever Formula 1 podium at the age of 20 on Sunday, August 31.

The French driver drove a faultless race around tricky conditions at the iconic Zandvoort circuit and defended brilliantly against race stars including Charles Leclerc and George Russell at various parts of the race.

Isack Hadjar started the race from P4 and built a significant gap from the Monegasque driver and even began closing in on Max Verstappen ahead of him.

The 20-year-old was steadfast in his position but moved a rank after McLaren driver Lando Norris experienced an oil leak failure, which promoted the former to his first-ever podium slot.

After becoming the youngest French racer to achieve a podium, Hadjar turned to his Instagram account to share a carousel of clicks from his celebration.

He captioned the emotional social media post, penning, "Happy me with half a trophy! Surreal day, thank you @visacashapprb."


The seven-time world champion turned to the comment section to congratulate the rookie and gave a one-word reaction to his celebrations, saying, "Legend."

Meanwhile, Hamilton was given a five-place grid penalty for the upcoming 2025 Italian Grand Prix this weekend, as he failed to slow down for the double-waved yellow flags on the pre-race reconnaissance laps.

In their ruling, the FIA stewards claimed that the nature of the track, which merges the banking with the start/finish straight and the pit lane road, required Hamilton to slow down much more significantly than his reduced 20 km/h.

Isack Hadjar has 37 points to his name from 15 races and three sprints in the 2025 season and has been referred to as the Rookie of the Year due to his phenomenal performance.

With his record-breaking Sunday's performance, there is also a buzz that he could be promoted to the Red Bull seat in the 2026 season.

