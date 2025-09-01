Luis Suárez spits on rival coach after Inter Miami lose Leagues Cup

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez lost his decorum after losing the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders 3-0.
On Sunday, following Seattle's world-class win at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, a wild brawl broke out between the opposing sides.
With intense scenes on the ground, Suárez was seen confronting a member of the winning team's coaching staff. As Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari tried to calm the 38-year-old down, the forward spat on the staff.
It was not the first time the Uruguayan star let his anger take the lead, as Suárez has a reputation for biting his opponents when things do not go his way.
The most infamous biting incident happened during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, when he helped lead Uruguay to an upset victory over Italy, advancing to the knockout stages.
Following the shocking win, Suárez got suspended for the rest of the tournament after he bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder.
Suárez's temper is not hidden from the football enthusiast, as one user on the viral clip of the spatting incident penned, "I am surprised that he did not bite him."
While some fans called the authorities for his ban for the rest of the season, as he displayed no class and sportsmanship on the field.
Another social media post read, "The fact that he is still able to play after all the classless stuff he's done is insane."
After the incident on Sunday night, Suárez collected his runners-up medal along with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and the rest of the Miami squad, who could not score a goal throughout the final.