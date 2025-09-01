Home / Sports

Alexander Isak set to join Liverpool in British-record £125m deal

Liverpool is all set to welcome Alexander Isak after a British record-breaking £125m deal.

According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle United and Liverpool have agreed on the transfer of the Swedish striker for a record £125m.

The move will be reportedly complete on Deadline Day, and Isak will begin his medical at Anfield on Monday morning, September 1.

Isak, who is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, will sign a six-year deal with Liverpool after breaking the British record transfer fee, which was previously set at £115m when Chelsea signed Moises Caicedo from Brighton in 2023.

Liverpool initially bid £110 million plus add-ons for Isak early in August but was rejected by Newcastle, as the club did not want to sell their main player, meeting their price demands. The Premier League club in the beginning insisted on £150 million.

However, they softened their demands after Isak missed the start of the season and publicly expressed his desire to leave the club, stating that Newcastle has “broken” its promises and their “relationship can’t continue."

Meanwhile, talking about the understanding to allow Isak to leave the club if a big team made a suitable offer, Newcastle said, "No commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer."

However, after months of uncertainty, Liverpool and Newcastle strike a deal following Isak's prolonged absence from the squad, including the club's first three Premier League games.

