Jessica Pegula dominates Ann Li to reach US Open quarter-finals

American tennis player Jessica Pegula advanced to the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday, August 31.
The player defeated fellow American Ann Li easily with scores of 6-1, 6-2 in just 54 minutes.
After winning the coin toss, Li choose to serve first but Pegula quickly broke her serve right away.
After a poor first set, Li started playing better but Pegula responded strongly and eventually won the match.
After winning the match, the player expressed, "I felt really comfortable moving in today and coming in at the right times, it doesn't always feel that good, but it started well and I wanted to keep executing that until the last game," as per BBC Sports.
Pegula, who is aiming to win her first Grand Slam tittle further added, "It's a part of my game I can really use as a weapon. Sometimes I get stuck at the back because I'm so good there, but we've worked on that a lot and my coaches are happy when I'm finishing overheads and volleys at the net."
The 31-year-old player herself acknowledged that she hasn’t performed at her best this summer, especially after a disappointing loss in the first round of Wimbledon.
Pegula will face either world number 62 Barbora Krejcikova or Taylor Townsend in the quarter-finals.