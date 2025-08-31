Home / Sports

Jessica Pegula dominates Ann Li to reach US Open quarter-finals

American tennis player Jessica Pegula is aiming to win her first Grand Slam tittle

Jessica Pegula dominates Ann Li to reach US Open quarter-finals
Jessica Pegula dominates Ann Li to reach US Open quarter-finals

American tennis player Jessica Pegula advanced to the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday, August 31.

The player defeated fellow American Ann Li easily with scores of 6-1, 6-2 in just 54 minutes.

After winning the coin toss, Li choose to serve first but Pegula quickly broke her serve right away.

After a poor first set, Li started playing better but Pegula responded strongly and eventually won the match.

After winning the match, the player expressed, "I felt really comfortable moving in today and coming in at the right times, it doesn't always feel that good, but it started well and I wanted to keep executing that until the last game," as per BBC Sports.

Pegula, who is aiming to win her first Grand Slam tittle further added, "It's a part of my game I can really use as a weapon. Sometimes I get stuck at the back because I'm so good there, but we've worked on that a lot and my coaches are happy when I'm finishing overheads and volleys at the net."

The 31-year-old player herself acknowledged that she hasn’t performed at her best this summer, especially after a disappointing loss in the first round of Wimbledon.

Pegula will face either world number 62 Barbora Krejcikova or Taylor Townsend in the quarter-finals.

F1 standings: Oscar Piastri wins Dutch GP as Norris forced to retire

F1 standings: Oscar Piastri wins Dutch GP as Norris forced to retire
Lando Norris suffers second retirement of the season following a crash at Canadian Grand Prix

Cristiano Ronaldo can’t match Ronaldo Nazario’s brilliance, claims ex-Real Madrid star

Cristiano Ronaldo can’t match Ronaldo Nazario’s brilliance, claims ex-Real Madrid star
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 940 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals

Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina shows off sparkling engagement ring in new post

Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina shows off sparkling engagement ring in new post
Georgina Rodríguez posts picture with Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time after engagement

Piastri gets major psychological advantage over Norris after Dutch GP pole

Piastri gets major psychological advantage over Norris after Dutch GP pole
Oscar Piastri seals pole position at Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying after close edge over Lando Norris

Alexander Zverev throws racket in anger after major US Open upset

Alexander Zverev throws racket in anger after major US Open upset
Felix Auger-Aliassime claims shocking victory over third seed Zverev at the US Open

Blizzard takes legal action against Turtle WoW private servers

Blizzard takes legal action against Turtle WoW private servers
Blizzard said that the servers posed significant security threats, baffling players regarding the authenticity of versions

Coco Gauff advances to US Open fourth round after dominant victory

Coco Gauff advances to US Open fourth round after dominant victory
Coco Guaff received strong support from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium which helped her stay composed

Lee Corso retires from 'College GameDay' after 38 iconic years

Lee Corso retires from 'College GameDay' after 38 iconic years
Lee Corso is well-known for his smart and engaging commentary on college football

Lamine Yamal named world’s best teenage footballer

Lamine Yamal named world’s best teenage footballer
Lamine Yamal had an outstanding season, helping Barcelona win major trophies including La Liga and the Copa del Rey

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying
McLaren was much stronger than all the other teams that qualifying turned into a direct contest between their two drivers

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message
Cristiano Ronaldo added another remarkable milestone to his career as he reached his 940th career goal

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva
Townsend claims shocking win over world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva at US Open