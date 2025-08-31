Cristiano Ronaldo can’t match Ronaldo Nazario’s brilliance, claims ex-Real Madrid star

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario are undoubtedly considered among the best football players in the history.
Often, their fans and admirers draw comparisons between them with some even considering Ronaldo as greater GOAT than Cristiano.
These are two such personalities who not only inspire their fans but also some of the biggest players in the football world who considers them their ideals.
Among them is former Real Madrid player Julio Baptista who believes that no player could ever match Brazilian football legend Ronaldo, also known as R9.
In his view, Cristiano and Brazilian Ronaldo cannot be directly compared to each other because they both were outstanding but each stood out during different periods of their career.
Baptista told footitalia, “Of course, in terms of longevity, you can’t argue with Cristiano, but in terms of quality, and from what I saw from the Brazilian Ronaldo before his injury, I never saw a player who did what Ronaldo did in the past."
He further added, "What he was doing deserves incredible respect; it was really insane. I must give it to my countryman.”
Brazilian Ronaldo played 518 matches for various clubs throughout his career including Cruzeiro, PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Corinthians and scored a total of 352 goals.
While, Cristiano has scored 940 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.