Home / Sports

Alcaraz, Djokovic makes history after advancing to US Open quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic beats Jan-Lennard Struff while Carlos Alcaraz eases past Arthur Rinderknech

Alcaraz, Djokovic makes history after advancing to US Open quarterfinals
Alcaraz, Djokovic makes history after advancing to US Open quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic has made history after qualifying into the quarterfinals of the US Open.

According to RTE, the Spanish tennis star claimed victory in the round of 16 to became the youngest player in the Open era to reach 13 Grand Slam quarterfinals while the 38-year-old Serb became the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams in a single season.

The victory also moves Djokovic into his 64th Grand Slam quarter-final, extending his all-time record, and keeps alive his pursuit of a record 25th major title.

Djokovic dominated from the opening game, breaking the 35-year-old German's serve six times during the 109-minute match.

On the other hand, for the first time in those 13 appearances, the Spaniard has made it through to the last eight without dropping a set, easing to a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-4 victory over Frenchman Rinderknech at the US Open.

At 22 years and three months, he is younger than both Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker, who are the only other two men to make as many major quarter-finals before turning 23.

Alcaraz had needed treatment for knee pain in the previous round but had shrugged off any concerns and there were no signs of any recurrence here.

You Might Like:

Jessica Pegula dominates Ann Li to reach US Open quarter-finals

Jessica Pegula dominates Ann Li to reach US Open quarter-finals
American tennis player Jessica Pegula is aiming to win her first Grand Slam tittle

F1 standings: Oscar Piastri wins Dutch GP as Norris forced to retire

F1 standings: Oscar Piastri wins Dutch GP as Norris forced to retire
Lando Norris suffers second retirement of the season following a crash at Canadian Grand Prix

Cristiano Ronaldo can’t match Ronaldo Nazario’s brilliance, claims ex-Real Madrid star

Cristiano Ronaldo can’t match Ronaldo Nazario’s brilliance, claims ex-Real Madrid star
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 940 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals

Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina shows off sparkling engagement ring in new post

Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina shows off sparkling engagement ring in new post
Georgina Rodríguez posts picture with Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time after engagement

Piastri gets major psychological advantage over Norris after Dutch GP pole

Piastri gets major psychological advantage over Norris after Dutch GP pole
Oscar Piastri seals pole position at Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying after close edge over Lando Norris

Alexander Zverev throws racket in anger after major US Open upset

Alexander Zverev throws racket in anger after major US Open upset
Felix Auger-Aliassime claims shocking victory over third seed Zverev at the US Open

Blizzard takes legal action against Turtle WoW private servers

Blizzard takes legal action against Turtle WoW private servers
Blizzard said that the servers posed significant security threats, baffling players regarding the authenticity of versions

Coco Gauff advances to US Open fourth round after dominant victory

Coco Gauff advances to US Open fourth round after dominant victory
Coco Guaff received strong support from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium which helped her stay composed

Lee Corso retires from 'College GameDay' after 38 iconic years

Lee Corso retires from 'College GameDay' after 38 iconic years
Lee Corso is well-known for his smart and engaging commentary on college football

Lamine Yamal named world’s best teenage footballer

Lamine Yamal named world’s best teenage footballer
Lamine Yamal had an outstanding season, helping Barcelona win major trophies including La Liga and the Copa del Rey

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying
McLaren was much stronger than all the other teams that qualifying turned into a direct contest between their two drivers

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message
Cristiano Ronaldo added another remarkable milestone to his career as he reached his 940th career goal