Alcaraz, Djokovic makes history after advancing to US Open quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic has made history after qualifying into the quarterfinals of the US Open.
According to RTE, the Spanish tennis star claimed victory in the round of 16 to became the youngest player in the Open era to reach 13 Grand Slam quarterfinals while the 38-year-old Serb became the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams in a single season.
The victory also moves Djokovic into his 64th Grand Slam quarter-final, extending his all-time record, and keeps alive his pursuit of a record 25th major title.
Djokovic dominated from the opening game, breaking the 35-year-old German's serve six times during the 109-minute match.
On the other hand, for the first time in those 13 appearances, the Spaniard has made it through to the last eight without dropping a set, easing to a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-4 victory over Frenchman Rinderknech at the US Open.
At 22 years and three months, he is younger than both Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker, who are the only other two men to make as many major quarter-finals before turning 23.
Alcaraz had needed treatment for knee pain in the previous round but had shrugged off any concerns and there were no signs of any recurrence here.