Donald Trump taps 'The Apprentice' creator Mark Burnett for diplomatic role

President-elect Donald Trump chose Mark Burnett, a British television executive, to serve as a “special envoy” to the UK.
As per BBC, Burnett, a British TV producer known for creating Trump’s show The Apprentice.
He has produced many other reality TV shows like Survivor and Shark Tank and has been recognized for his work with 13 Emmy Awards.
After appointing Burnett, Trump expressed pride and respect, calling it a “great honour.”
Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, “Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges.”
"With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role," Trump added.
Meanwhile, Burnett expressed his gratitude, “I am truly honoured to serve The United States of America and President Trump as his Special Envoy to the United Kingdom."
Trump, who will officially assume office next month, has chosen Warren Stephens, a billionaire donor, as the ambassador to the UK.
To note, Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.