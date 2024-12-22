World

Donald Trump taps 'The Apprentice' creator Mark Burnett for diplomatic role

Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Donald Trump taps The Apprentice creator Mark Burnett for diplomatic role
Donald Trump taps 'The Apprentice' creator Mark Burnett for diplomatic role

President-elect Donald Trump chose Mark Burnett, a British television executive, to serve as a “special envoy” to the UK.

As per BBC, Burnett, a British TV producer known for creating Trump’s show The Apprentice.

He has produced many other reality TV shows like Survivor and Shark Tank and has been recognized for his work with 13 Emmy Awards.

After appointing Burnett, Trump expressed pride and respect, calling it a “great honour.”

Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, “Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges.”

"With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role," Trump added.

Meanwhile, Burnett expressed his gratitude, “I am truly honoured to serve The United States of America and President Trump as his Special Envoy to the United Kingdom."

Trump, who will officially assume office next month, has chosen Warren Stephens, a billionaire donor, as the ambassador to the UK.

To note, Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reason for insulting Royal Family EXPOSED

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reason for insulting Royal Family EXPOSED
Fahad Mustafa gushes over Hania Aamir at fan meet and greet event

Fahad Mustafa gushes over Hania Aamir at fan meet and greet event
Taylor Swift makes heartfelt gesture after celebrating birthday with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift makes heartfelt gesture after celebrating birthday with Travis Kelce

Colleen Hoover breaks silence on Blake Lively lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Colleen Hoover breaks silence on Blake Lively lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Albania PM Edi Rama takes strict action against TikTok after teenager’s killing
Albania PM Edi Rama takes strict action against TikTok after teenager’s killing
Stonehenge secret revealed: Scientists solve one of biggest mysteries
Stonehenge secret revealed: Scientists solve one of biggest mysteries
Switzerland launches world's steepest cable car
Switzerland launches world's steepest cable car
Biden authorises $571 million for Taiwan in military assistance
Biden authorises $571 million for Taiwan in military assistance
Car attack leaves two dead in Germany Christmas market
Car attack leaves two dead in Germany Christmas market
E-bike battery explosion devastates family home days before Christmas
E-bike battery explosion devastates family home days before Christmas
Senate passes key spending bill to keep government operational during holidays
Senate passes key spending bill to keep government operational during holidays
Peter Mandelson faces strong jab from Trump campaign adviser over ambassador role
Peter Mandelson faces strong jab from Trump campaign adviser over ambassador role
Biden administration withdraws 'controversial' rule on transgender sports participation
Biden administration withdraws 'controversial' rule on transgender sports participation
Flight attendant falls from plane at East Midlands airport
Flight attendant falls from plane at East Midlands airport
Drunk man’s giant santa brings North Yorkshire village together every Christmas
Drunk man’s giant santa brings North Yorkshire village together every Christmas
Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation