82-year-old man builds 30-foot yacht in backyard as Christmas project

The 82-year-old man has done something unique for this Christmas!
As per BBC, a man named Ian Rankin built a 30-foot yacht in his backyard as a special project for Christmas after receiving a cancer diagnosis.
The great-grandfather has spent the past year building a giant yacht by hand in his backyard in Bearsden.
Ian has always liked making small model boats in his garden. He now hopes that the yacht will bring joy and happiness to others during the Christmas season.
The boat and its 33-foot mast are covered in hundreds of Christmas lights, which can be seen by people walking or driving along Milngavie Road.
Ian said that the yacht project has helped him cope with his bowel cancer treatment, serving as a form of “therapy.”
"It's done me good. It's given me a purpose to get up in the morning and do something,” he added.
His daughter, Lucindy, who is also battling cancer, told the BBC that her father had worked on the boat throughout the year, even in difficult weather conditions, to finish it by Christmas.
The 52-year-old said, "One thing about my father, nothing keeps him down.Getting a stoma bag; battling bowel cancer; 82 years of age - he carries on.”
Lucindy added, “To say he's one in a million to me is an understatement."
After Christmas, Ian plans to transform the boat into a “man cave,” a personal space where he can relax and pursue his hobby of building small model boats again.