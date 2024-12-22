Gemini now lets you query PDF files with new ‘Ask about this PDF’ feature

Gemini is rolling out a new and unique feature that will tell you what is written in the PDF.
As per The Verge, users can now activate Gemini while viewing a PDF file.
With this newest update, users can easily ask questions or request information related to the documents directly within the app.
To access this feature, when you use Gemini while viewing a PDF in the Files app, a button labeled “Ask about this PDF” will appear.
By tapping the button, you can ask questions about the content of the PDF, just like ChatGPT.
Google had initially announced this feature, which recognizes the screen content, during its I/O developer conference in May.
It is pertinent to note that this feature is only available to users who are Gemini Advanced Subscribers and your device must run Android 15.
Gemini offers other context-aware features, such as the ability to ask questions about web pages and Youtube.
If you are using an app or file type that doesn’t have Gemini’s context-aware support, Gemini instead gives the option to answer questions about what is currently displayed on your screen, using a screenshot it captures when you tap the “Ask about this screen” button.