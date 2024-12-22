World

Geordies brace for major snowstorm, gale-force winds THIS New Year's eve

The major storm is expected to hit cities like Manchester, Leeds, York, Carlisle and Newcastle

  by Web Desk
  December 22, 2024
Weather experts have issued a warning about a major snowstorm on New Year’s Eve for the people of the Geordie region.

As per Daily Star, the major storm is expected to hit cities like Manchester, Leeds, York, Carlisle and Newcastle.

The weather maps from WXCharts show a large area, represented by a purple colour, indicating that heavy rainfall will fall over the north on December 31.

This news comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning about strong winds, with gusts potentially reaching 80mph, ahead of the Christmas holidays.

In response to this yellow warning, the Royal Automobile Club (RAC) is advising drivers to avoid making unnecessary trips during this time.

Jim Dale, the weather expert from British Weather Services, said in a statement, “New Year's Eve and New Year's Day could not just be wind, but also snow... into Scotland and the north of England, and maybe even a bit further south."

He added, “It's an early warning that we could well be in for some hazardous weather to bring in 2025."

Jim further added, “I maintain the caveat, this is a maybe not a definite, but nonetheless with people travelling around over New Year it is worth keeping your fingers on the pulse, because it could well be quite severe in terms of the wind and snow side of things."

In addition to the cold weather, strong winds are expected to cause disruptions during New Year’s Eve.

These winds could create snowdrifts, especially in higher ground.

