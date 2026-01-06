Saba Qamar gets emotional with fans' love ahead of ‘Pamaal’ ‘Case No. 9’ finales

Saba Qamar got emotional after receiving an overwhelming response from viewers on her ongoing blockbuster dramas.
Drama viewers cannot stop appreciating Qamar as Pammal and Case No. 9 reached the finale.
The Baaghi actress’ two hits of 2025 are all set to end this week after leaving an impact on the viewers across the border.
Ahead of the finale episodes of her drama, the Kamli starlet on Tuesday, January 6, took to her social media to share her fans' reactions.
Sharing Diva Magazine Pakistan’s post regarding her back-to-back hit dramas and fans’ reactions, the 41-year-old wrote, “So thankful for the love you’re showering on my work. This appreciation touches my heart and makes every effort worthwhile.” (red heart).
The Hindi Medium actress also shared some of fans’ reviews from the post on her Instagram stories as fans praised her for her performance in Muamma, Pammal and Case No. 9.
A user wrote, “Give Saba Qamar every award because what is this level of talent even? Delivering and how in #Muamma. A woman who is taking revenge on a daily basis, finding new prey, almost animalistic in her modus operandi but so thoroughly human in her fears and traumas. Each episode of Muamma peels layer after layer of the deep, psychotic, dark world of this woman's past, present and future.”
“Saba Qamar is THE finest actor in Pakistani television. She makes it impossible to look away when she's on screen. What a powerhouse,” another fan penned.
The third one gushed, “Saba Qamar literally carried 2025, all her performances were bangers.”
Pamaal and Case No. 9 last episode:
Pamaal’s second-to-last episode was aired on Monday, January 5, while the final episode will be premiered on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the last two episodes of Case No. 9 will air on Wednesday and Thursday, which means that Qamar will once again rule the television screen throughout the week.