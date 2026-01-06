World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Rodriguez sworn in as interim president, Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, wife Cilia Flores make first US court appearance in New York

  • By Bushra Saleem
Rodriguez sworn in as interim president, Maduro pleads not guilty in US court
Rodriguez sworn in as interim president, Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

Venezuelan parliament has sworn in Delcy Rodriguez as interim president, hours after her predecessor Nicolás Maduro pleaded not guilty to drugs and weapons charges in a New York federal courthouse.

On the other hand, defiant Maduro declared himself “the president of my country” as he protested his capture and pleaded not guilty Monday to federal drug trafficking charges that the Trump administration used to justify removing him from power in Venezuela, AP reported.

“I was captured,” Maduro said in Spanish as translated by a courtroom interpreter before being cut off by the judge. Asked later for his plea to the charges, he stated: “I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the constitutional president of my country.”

Maduro’s court appearance in Manhattan, his first since he and his wife, Cilia Flores, were seized from their Caracas home Saturday in a stunning middle-of-the-night military operation, kicked off the US government’s most consequential prosecution in decades of a foreign head of state. She also pleaded not guilty.

The criminal case is unfolding against a broader diplomatic backdrop of an audacious U.S.-engineered regime change that President Donald Trump has said will enable his administration to “run” the South American country.

Maduro, 63, was brought to court under heavy security early Monday, flown by helicopter to Manhattan from Brooklyn, where he is jailed, and then driven to the courthouse in an armored vehicle. He and Flores were led into court just before noon.

Both were in leg shackles and jail-issued garb, and both put on headsets to hear the English-language proceeding as it was translated into Spanish.

JD Vance’s Ohio home targeted by intruder, man arrested

JD Vance’s Ohio home targeted by intruder, man arrested
Original Factory Shop, Claire’s prepare to enter administration after Christmas

Original Factory Shop, Claire’s prepare to enter administration after Christmas
Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy

Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy
Punam Krishan urges awareness after revealing breast cancer battle

Punam Krishan urges awareness after revealing breast cancer battle
Brigitte Macron wins cyber-bullying case as 10 convicted in Paris

Brigitte Macron wins cyber-bullying case as 10 convicted in Paris
Bluefin tuna sells for record $3.2 million at Tokyo's first auction of 2026

Bluefin tuna sells for record $3.2 million at Tokyo's first auction of 2026

Tim Walz to end Minnesota governor reelection bid amid Somali fraud probe

Tim Walz to end Minnesota governor reelection bid amid Somali fraud probe

Denmark warns Trump to back down on plans to take over Greenland

Denmark warns Trump to back down on plans to take over Greenland
US president issues warning to Mexico, Colombia, Cuba after Venezuela raid

US president issues warning to Mexico, Colombia, Cuba after Venezuela raid
Greece airspace closed due to radio communication failure

Greece airspace closed due to radio communication failure
Le Constellation fire tragedy: Community mourns as more victims identified

Le Constellation fire tragedy: Community mourns as more victims identified
Snow alerts issued across northern Scotland with heavy falls expected

Snow alerts issued across northern Scotland with heavy falls expected

Popular News

JD Vance’s Ohio home targeted by intruder, man arrested

JD Vance’s Ohio home targeted by intruder, man arrested
9 hours ago
'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

10 hours ago
Sophie Turner breaks silence on dating life amid Chris Martin romance buzz

Sophie Turner breaks silence on dating life amid Chris Martin romance buzz
11 hours ago