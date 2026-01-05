Brigitte Macron wins cyber-bullying case as 10 convicted in Paris

A Paris court on Monday, January 5 found ten people guilty of cyber-bullying Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Over the years, Brigitte and her husband have frequently been targeted with comments about her gender, their age gap or rumours of a trained relationship.
Eight men and two women were convicted for posting harmful comments online about Brigitte's gender that she is a transgender woman born male.
The court also found that some of the convicted individuals went further by making offensive and false claims linking Brigitte's age difference with her husband to "paedophilia."
Most of the defendants were handed suspended prison sentence of up to eight months.
However, one person was sent to prison right away as they did not show up in the court.
The judge explained that all ten individuals deliberately tried to hurt Brigitte Macron by posting insulting and offensive comments about her online.
It comes as First Lady and her husband are also pursuing a separate and a high-profile US defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens, a right-wing influencer and podcaster who has similarly spread the false claim multiple times that Mrs Macron "is in fact a man."
Brigitte and Emmanuel got married in 2007 when he was 29 years old and she was around 55.