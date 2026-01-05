World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Brigitte Macron wins cyber-bullying case as 10 convicted in Paris

Brigitte Macron has been the target of sustained online harassment and cyberbullying

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Brigitte Macron wins cyber-bullying case as 10 convicted in Paris
Brigitte Macron wins cyber-bullying case as 10 convicted in Paris

A Paris court on Monday, January 5 found ten people guilty of cyber-bullying Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Over the years, Brigitte and her husband have frequently been targeted with comments about her gender, their age gap or rumours of a trained relationship.

Eight men and two women were convicted for posting harmful comments online about Brigitte's gender that she is a transgender woman born male.

The court also found that some of the convicted individuals went further by making offensive and false claims linking Brigitte's age difference with her husband to "paedophilia."

Most of the defendants were handed suspended prison sentence of up to eight months.

However, one person was sent to prison right away as they did not show up in the court.

The judge explained that all ten individuals deliberately tried to hurt Brigitte Macron by posting insulting and offensive comments about her online.

It comes as First Lady and her husband are also pursuing a separate and a high-profile US defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens, a right-wing influencer and podcaster who has similarly spread the false claim multiple times that Mrs Macron "is in fact a man."

Brigitte and Emmanuel got married in 2007 when he was 29 years old and she was around 55.

Bluefin tuna sells for record $3.2 million at Tokyo's first auction of 2026

Bluefin tuna sells for record $3.2 million at Tokyo's first auction of 2026

Tim Walz to end Minnesota governor reelection bid amid Somali fraud probe

Tim Walz to end Minnesota governor reelection bid amid Somali fraud probe

Denmark warns Trump to back down on plans to take over Greenland

Denmark warns Trump to back down on plans to take over Greenland
US president issues warning to Mexico, Colombia, Cuba after Venezuela raid

US president issues warning to Mexico, Colombia, Cuba after Venezuela raid
Greece airspace closed due to radio communication failure

Greece airspace closed due to radio communication failure
Le Constellation fire tragedy: Community mourns as more victims identified

Le Constellation fire tragedy: Community mourns as more victims identified
Snow alerts issued across northern Scotland with heavy falls expected

Snow alerts issued across northern Scotland with heavy falls expected
North Korea fires ballistic missiles ahead of South Korean leader's China visit

North Korea fires ballistic missiles ahead of South Korean leader's China visit
Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as Venezuela's interim leader after Maduro's capture

Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as Venezuela's interim leader after Maduro's capture
US to 'run' Venezuela as blindfolded, captured Maduro arrives in New York

US to 'run' Venezuela as blindfolded, captured Maduro arrives in New York
Withernsea missing person search called off after two fatalities

Withernsea missing person search called off after two fatalities
Swiss authorities open criminal case against Le Constellation managers

Swiss authorities open criminal case against Le Constellation managers

Popular News

Kim Kardashian pays no heed to animal protection backlash in new video

Kim Kardashian pays no heed to animal protection backlash in new video
15 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40

Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40
an hour ago
Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out

Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out
44 minutes ago