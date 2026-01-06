World
JD Vance's Ohio home targeted by intruder, man arrested

A man has been detained at JD Vance's Ohio home after smashing a window with hammer and trying to enter the house.

According to Vance's press secretary, Taylor Van Kirk, the Vance family was in Washington, DC at the time of the incident.

"An adult male was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department after being detained by U.S. Secret Service personnel for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President," Guglielmi said in a statement, as per NBC News.

Vance’s security agents first detained the man, who is identified as 26-year-old William DeFoor, at the scene in East Walnut Hills, Cincinnati and then the police officially took him into custody for damaging property.

The man also damaged a Secret Service vehicle while approaching the driveway of Vance's home.

According to records from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, he faces local charges including vandalism, obstruction of official duties and criminal trespassing.

Vance also shared the incident on X, describing the intruder as "a crazy person."

He further thanked Secret Service agents and police for responding quickly.

