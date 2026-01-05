Punam Krishan urges awareness after revealing breast cancer battle

Glasgow-based doctor, TV personality and author Punam Krishan revealed her breast cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment.
The 42-year-old, who appears on BBC's Morning Live and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2024, shared that she was diagnosed with the disease five months ago.
Taking to her Instagram account, Punam wrote, "I've spent almost two decades as a doctor, supporting patients and families through difficult diagnoses. And yet, nothing - absolutely nothing - prepares you for being on the receiving end yourself."
She continued, "The shock. The fear. The trauma. In that moment, knowledge means very little. I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, I've taken things one day at a time because that's all I could do."
Speaking about her treatment, she said she has finished her treatment and is now in the process of recovering.
"Grateful. Relieved. Still shaken. All of those things can exist at once," she added.
Punam said her biggest lesson was that early detection saves lives and urged people to know their bodies and seek medical help if something feels wrong.
"Your health is everything. Not work. Not possessions. Not perfection," she added.
How to spot breast cancer symptoms?
Breast cancer symptoms often include a new lump or thickening in the breast or armpit, changes in breast size/shape, skin changes or redness, nipple discharge and persistent pain in the breast or armpit.