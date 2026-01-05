World
  By Bushra Saleem
Denmark warns Trump to back down on plans to take over Greenland

US President Donald Trump once again emphasizes need to acquire Greenland ‘for defence’

  • By Bushra Saleem
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged United States President Donald Trump to stop threatening to take over Greenland after he reiterated his wish to do so following Washington’s abduction of the leader of Venezuela.

Frederiksen said in a statement on Sunday, “It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the US needing ⁠to take over Greenland. The US has no right to annex any of the three countries in the Danish Kingdom.”

According to Al Jazeera, the comments followed an interview published by The Atlantic magazine, in which Trump said, “We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence.”

On Saturday, the United States bombed Venezuela and toppled President Nicolas Maduro, raising concerns in Denmark that the same could happen with Greenland, a Danish territory.

“I would therefore strongly urge the US to stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people who have very clearly said that they are not for sale,” Frederiksen said.

The US president has repeatedly called for Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory and NATO member, to become part of the US.

Last month, the Trump administration named Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who publicly supports annexation, as special envoy to the mineral-rich Arctic Island.

Greenland’s strategic position between Europe and ⁠North America makes it a key site for the US ballistic missile defence system, and its mineral wealth is attractive, as the US hopes to reduce its reliance on Chinese exports.

