World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

US president issues warning to Mexico, Colombia, Cuba after Venezuela raid

Trump threatens military operation against other countries after capturing Venezuela president

  • By Bushra Saleem
US president issues warning to Mexico, Colombia, Cuba after Venezuela raid
US president issues warning to Mexico, Colombia, Cuba after Venezuela raid

United States President Donald Trump has threatened his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, in the wake of Washington’s abduction of Venezuela’s leader, and said he believed the government in Cuba, too, was likely to fall soon.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump’s comments to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday indicate the US was prepared to consider additional military interventions in Latin America after Nicolas Maduro’s abduction.

Trump told reporters that both Colombia and Venezuela were “very sick” and that the government in Bogota was run by “a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States”.

“And he’s not going to be doing it very long. Let me tell you,” Trump said, referring to Petro.

When asked if he meant an operation by the US on Colombia, he said, “Sounds good to me.”

The comments prompted an immediate backlash from Petro, who called on all countries in Latin America to unite or face being “treated as a servant and slave”.

“The US is the first country in the world to bomb a South American capital in all of human history,” he wrote in a lengthy post on X. “The wound remains open for a long time,” he said, but revenge was not the answer.

Latin America must unite, Petro said, and become a region “with the capacity to understand, trade, and join together with the whole world” and one that does not look “only to the north but in all directions.”

Trump’s comments came a day after US forces abducted and detained Maduro and his wife in a surprise attack on Caracas. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are due to appear in court on drug-related charges in New York on Monday.

Denmark warns Trump to back down on plans to take over Greenland

Denmark warns Trump to back down on plans to take over Greenland
Greece airspace closed due to radio communication failure

Greece airspace closed due to radio communication failure
Le Constellation fire tragedy: Community mourns as more victims identified

Le Constellation fire tragedy: Community mourns as more victims identified
Snow alerts issued across northern Scotland with heavy falls expected

Snow alerts issued across northern Scotland with heavy falls expected
North Korea fires ballistic missiles ahead of South Korean leader's China visit

North Korea fires ballistic missiles ahead of South Korean leader's China visit
Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as Venezuela's interim leader after Maduro's capture

Delcy Rodriguez sworn in as Venezuela's interim leader after Maduro's capture
US to 'run' Venezuela as blindfolded, captured Maduro arrives in New York

US to 'run' Venezuela as blindfolded, captured Maduro arrives in New York
Withernsea missing person search called off after two fatalities

Withernsea missing person search called off after two fatalities
Swiss authorities open criminal case against Le Constellation managers

Swiss authorities open criminal case against Le Constellation managers
Maria Corina Machado emerges as leading candidate to succeed Maduro

Maria Corina Machado emerges as leading candidate to succeed Maduro
Record-breaking heatwave set to hit southern and eastern areas next week

Record-breaking heatwave set to hit southern and eastern areas next week
Venezuela's President Maduro 'captured' after large-scale US strikes

Venezuela's President Maduro 'captured' after large-scale US strikes

Popular News

Mawra Hocane shares 'emotional' message after wedding celebration

Mawra Hocane shares 'emotional' message after wedding celebration
45 minutes ago
Inside Joe Jonas' dating history with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela

Inside Joe Jonas' dating history with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela
12 hours ago
Opioid use during pregnancy significantly increased over decade, study

Opioid use during pregnancy significantly increased over decade, study
12 hours ago