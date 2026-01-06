Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost

Australian Open winner this year will take home a whopping nine-figure prize money

  • By Bushra Saleem
Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost
Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost

Australian Open has revealed record-breaking prize money for the 2026 winner.

According to Sporting News, the winner of the first Grand Slam of the year will take home all-time highest prize money after a 16 % increase on last years’ awarding money.

The tournament organizers announced that the winner this year will be taking home a staggering $111.5 million, up from $96.5 million in 2025.

The men’s and women’s singles winners will each take home a cool $4.15 million—an increase of 19% on 2025.

First round losers in the main draw pick up a very tidy $150,000 while even first round losers in qualifying will pick up $40,500.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said the increase “demonstrates the game’s commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level. From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 per cent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we’re ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors.”

He also pointing out the Australian Open prize money increase is part of a wider $135 million investment by Tennis Australia across the full summer of tennis in Australia.

“This investment strengthens tennis’ foundation, ensuring the sport’s long-term health and commercial growth. By supporting players at all levels, we’re building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans,” Tiley added.

The Australian Open will take place in Melbourne from January 18 to February 1.

Venus Williams falls short against Poland's Magda Linette in Auckland

Venus Williams falls short against Poland's Magda Linette in Auckland
Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update ahead of Australian Open
Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers

Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers
Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge

Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge
Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces wedding plans

Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces wedding plans
Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United after 14 months in charge

Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United after 14 months in charge
Coco Gauff breaks silence amid backlash over controversial fan remarks

Coco Gauff breaks silence amid backlash over controversial fan remarks
Emma Navarro stunned by Fran Jones in ASB Classic upset

Emma Navarro stunned by Fran Jones in ASB Classic upset
Damien Martyn makes 'miraculous' recovery, wakes up from coma

Damien Martyn makes 'miraculous' recovery, wakes up from coma
Novak Djokovic steps down from PTPA citing transparency concerns

Novak Djokovic steps down from PTPA citing transparency concerns
Tyson Fury comes out of retirement at age 37

Tyson Fury comes out of retirement at age 37
Anthony Joshua makes first public appearance after tragic car crash

Anthony Joshua makes first public appearance after tragic car crash

Popular News

Saba Qamar gets emotional with fans' love ahead of ‘Pamaal’ ‘Case No. 9’ finales

Saba Qamar gets emotional with fans' love ahead of ‘Pamaal’ ‘Case No. 9’ finales
45 minutes ago
Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost

Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost
14 minutes ago
Agastya Nanda breaks silence on keeping on Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy

Agastya Nanda breaks silence on keeping on Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy
2 hours ago