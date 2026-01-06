Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost

Australian Open has revealed record-breaking prize money for the 2026 winner.
According to Sporting News, the winner of the first Grand Slam of the year will take home all-time highest prize money after a 16 % increase on last years’ awarding money.
The tournament organizers announced that the winner this year will be taking home a staggering $111.5 million, up from $96.5 million in 2025.
The men’s and women’s singles winners will each take home a cool $4.15 million—an increase of 19% on 2025.
First round losers in the main draw pick up a very tidy $150,000 while even first round losers in qualifying will pick up $40,500.
Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said the increase “demonstrates the game’s commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level. From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 per cent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we’re ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors.”
He also pointing out the Australian Open prize money increase is part of a wider $135 million investment by Tennis Australia across the full summer of tennis in Australia.
“This investment strengthens tennis’ foundation, ensuring the sport’s long-term health and commercial growth. By supporting players at all levels, we’re building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans,” Tiley added.
The Australian Open will take place in Melbourne from January 18 to February 1.