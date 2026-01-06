Agastya Nanda breaks silence on keeping on Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy

Trending
Agastya Nanda opens up about challenges and struggles of shooting 'Ikkis'

Agastya Nanda has opened up about the decision to keep his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's legacy.

The young actor made his debut with The Archies in 2023.

During a recent chat with IMDb to promote his latest film Ikkis,  Agastya revealed that he plans to make his father proud instead of taking pressure for being a grandson of Amitabh.

He said, “I don’t take that pressure in the slightest because I know that’s not my legacy to own. I think my surname is Nanda because I’m my father’s son first. I focus on making him proud, and that’s a legacy I carry very heavily on me."

The 25-year old actor added, "My other family members who are actors. I admire their work, I love their work. But I don’t think I can ever be them. So, it’s not even worth spending time trying to think of it.”

In the same conversation, Agastya shared the challenges of shooting his second movie,

He continued, “I think everything was chaotic and unexpected, to be honest. I can’t think of one schedule or moment we had which was expected or calm.” 

Moreover, Ikkis also marks Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia’s acting debut.

The blockbuster movie also features Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vivaan Shah and Sikandar Kher.

