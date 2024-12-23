Experts sound alarm over growing threat of water beads for children

The brightly coloured soft plastic water beads, also known as jelly balls, appear to be very cute but are they safe for children?
As per BBC, emergency doctors in the UK have warned about the dangers of water beads as they could pose a danger to children.
Water beads, although small in size can grow much larger when exposed to liquid over about 36 hours.
This creates a hidden danger, as if a child swallows one, it could block their intestine, which could be fatal, as these water beads are not detectable on X-rays.
Water beads can also lead to choking incidents and have caused harm to children in the UK.
The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) recommends keeping water beads away from children under five years old to prevent any potential danger.
It also added that beads should only be used by older children or vulnerable adults.
Dr Salwa Malik, vice president of the RCEM, said in a statement, noting, "Having seen the effects first hand, which can be devastating and detrimental, we are asking people to please think twice about the dangers these pose while selecting and gifting presents this season.”
In September, the government’s Office Product Safety and Standard reported that these beads have been linked to deaths in other countries as well.
RCEM also adviced that parents and caregivers should get immediate medical help if they suspect that a child has swallowed a water bead.