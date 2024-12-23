Health

THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits

Including enough vitamin C in your daily diet is believed to help reduce the duration of colds

  by Web Desk
  • |
  December 23, 2024
Did you know there’s a vegetable that contains more vitamin C than citrus fruits?

As per Surrey Live, bell peppers contain more vitamin C than lemons.

Including this vegetable in your meals could help boost your immune system and protect you from seasonal illnesses.

What we eat is crucial for keeping our immune system strong, as it helps protect us from infections.

Including enough vitamin C in your daily diet is believed to help reduce the duration of colds.

Specifically, bell peppers that are easily available in any supermarket have 80.4mg of vitamin C per 100g, while lemons only have 53mg per 100g.

Oranges have 53.2mg of vitamin C per 100g, and grapefruits have 31.2mg.

While, it’s beneficial to eat a variety of fruits, bell peppers are a great option. Just 50g of bell peppers can meet the recommended daily intake of 40mg of vitamin C.

Vitamin C is an important part of a healthy diet and when taken with other nutrients like vitamin D, zinc and potassium, it can help boost the immune system.

The National Health Service (NHS) emphasizes that a balanced diet should supply enough vitamin C.

Additionally, foods like strawberries, blackcurrants, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and potatoes are also good sources of vitamin C.

