Austin Adams rejoins MLB with Red Sox after flexor tendon surgery

Austin Adams has played in Major League Baseball for the last eight seasons

Boston Red Sox recently signed right-handed pitcher Austin Adams to a minor league contract.

As per multiple outlets, Austin, who is recovering from a forearm injury, has also been given an invitation to participate in the team’s spring training.

Austin has played in Major League Baseball for the last eight seasons. He has played for five different teams in the major leagues, including a three-year period with the San Diego Padres.

However, his time with the Pardes was interrupted by flexor tendon surgery, which caused him to miss most of the 2021 season.

The Boston Sox will give Austin a chance to improve his pitching control and make his slider-heavy pitching style more consistent at the major league level.

Austin Adams’ net worth:

Austin Adams’ salary is $720,000 per year, including a $0 signing bonus. If Austin meets the performance bonuses in his contract, his total salary could come close to $1.7 million projected for his arbitration next year.

The Oakland Athletics removed him from their roster at the end of the season, effectively not offering him arbitration.

While, $1.7 million is not a large amount, Adam’s high 12% walk rate was a concern.

Austin Adams’ wife:

The player has not shared much about his marriage and keeps his personal life out of the limelight. It is known that Austin is married to Kara Adams.


The couple have three beautiful daughters named Sutton Priscilla, Ellie Charles and Hardy Kate.

