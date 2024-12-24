World

American Airlines flights resume after Christmas Eve tech glitch

American Airlines runs thousands of flights each day, serving over 350 destinations in over 60 countries

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 24, 2024
American Airlines flights resume after Christmas Eve tech glitch
American Airlines flights resume after Christmas Eve tech glitch

American Airlines announced that its flights were operational again after being temporarily stopped for an hour due to a technical issue.

As per Reuters, the issue disrupted the travel plans of thousands of passengers on Christmas Eve.

The airline stated a temporary issue with a vendor’s technology caused a brief disruption in their ability to operate flights, but the vendor’s name was not disclosed.

American Airlines runs thousands of flights each day, serving over 350 destinations in over 60 countries.

The airline’s stock value decreased by 0.6% during the morning hours of trading.

The Federal Aviation Administration said American Airlines was reporting "a technical issue and has requested a nationwide ground stop".

It said: "American Airlines reported a technical issue this morning and requested a nationwide ground stop. The ground stop has now been lifted."

Several passengers on social media reported that their flights were delayed while waiting on the runway at various airports and were later sent back to the gate.

A user said on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), mentioning American Airlines, "Not a good start to Christmas Eve travel as current flight is grounded and Captain cannot provided ETA on resolution from system outage and/or paperwork error at national level. Will make connections or refunds more complicated too.”

This incident occurred a few months after a malfunction in a CrowdStrike software update caused flight cancellations globally.

American Airlines flights resume after Christmas Eve tech glitch

American Airlines flights resume after Christmas Eve tech glitch
Hania Aamir slays 'APT' dance challenge with glamorous GRWM twist

Hania Aamir slays 'APT' dance challenge with glamorous GRWM twist
AI set to revolutionize early detection of type 2 diabetes in NHS hospitals

AI set to revolutionize early detection of type 2 diabetes in NHS hospitals
Blake Lively’s costar Michele Morrone speaks out on Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior

Blake Lively’s costar Michele Morrone speaks out on Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior
Eiffel Tower evacuated after overheating elevator cable sparks fire
Eiffel Tower evacuated after overheating elevator cable sparks fire
UK experiences one of its warmest Christmases on record
UK experiences one of its warmest Christmases on record
US town where not having gun is ‘illegal’
US town where not having gun is ‘illegal’
Bill Clinton admitted to Washington hospital amid health concerns
Bill Clinton admitted to Washington hospital amid health concerns
Uncover SHOCKING truth about Queen Elizabeth I, Robert Dudley in stunning artwork
Uncover SHOCKING truth about Queen Elizabeth I, Robert Dudley in stunning artwork
Restoration brings Monreale Cathedral's magnificent mosaics back to life
Restoration brings Monreale Cathedral's magnificent mosaics back to life
50,000-year-old mammoth remains unveiled as world’s best-preserved find
50,000-year-old mammoth remains unveiled as world’s best-preserved find
Experts sound alarm over growing threat of water beads for children
Experts sound alarm over growing threat of water beads for children
Joe Biden swaps death sentences with life terms for 37 inmates before transition
Joe Biden swaps death sentences with life terms for 37 inmates before transition
Nissan and Honda to move forward with merger talks
Nissan and Honda to move forward with merger talks
Vietnam's largest city gets its first metro line after 12 years
Vietnam's largest city gets its first metro line after 12 years
New Zealand says no to Cook Islands' bid for its own passport
New Zealand says no to Cook Islands' bid for its own passport