Body Found in Wheel Well of United Airlines Plane After Landing in Hawaii

Flight 202, which took off from Chicago O'Hare on Tuesday, Dec. 24, landed in Maui, Hawaii

  • December 25, 2024
A dead body was discovered in a wheel well of a United Airlines plane that landed in Maui, Hawaii, on Christmas Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

According to a statement from United Airlines, the body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on the Boeing 787-10 plane when it arrived at Kahului Airport.

Flight 202 departed from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport at 9:49 a.m. and arrived at the gate in Maui at 2:12 p.m. local time, as per FlightAware.

The shocking discovery left authorities and the airline scrambling to determine how the person ended up there.

“At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well,” the airline said in the statement.

The further shared that the company was working with law enforcement to find out more information.

Local authorities, including the Maui Police Department, also confirmed to Hawaii News Now that they were “conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual.”

“At this time, no further details are available,” Maui PD told the outlet.

According to CBS News, the holiday season is on track to be the busiest ever, with 54 million passengers expected to fly during a 19-day period, starting from Thursday, December 19 to Monday, January 6.

