World

What is the national bird of America?

US “officially” gets the national bird of the country after more than 240 years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024
US “officially” gets the national bird of the country after more than 240 years
US “officially” gets the national bird of the country after more than 240 years

Joe Biden, in his final days in the US presidential office, signed a historic law making the bald eagle “officially” the national bird of the country.

According to CNN, the Bald Eagle, which has been a symbol of power and strength in the United States for more than 240 years, finally got its long-due honour on Christmas Eve and officially became the national bird of the country.

President Biden finally signed the bill sent by Congress to amend the US Code to “officially make the bald eagle the national bird of America.

Jack Davis, co-chair of the National Bird Initiative for the National Eagle Centre, said in a release, “For nearly 250 years, we called the bald eagle the national bird when it wasn't. But now the title is official, and no bird is more deserving."

Moreover, the white-headed, yellow-beaked, and brown-bodied bird has been part of US history for more than two centuries and was featured on the Great Seal of the United States, which is used on official documents, since 1782.

As per the US Department of Veteran Affairs, the bald eagle has been a symbol of strength, courage, freedom, and immortality for generations, but unlike other eagles, it was indigenous only to North America.

What is the national bird of America?

What is the national bird of America?
Beyoncé surprises fans with 'Cowboy Carter' for at NFL halftime show

Beyoncé surprises fans with 'Cowboy Carter' for at NFL halftime show
From Princess Kate to Zara Tindall: Royal ladies bring style game to Christmas 2024

From Princess Kate to Zara Tindall: Royal ladies bring style game to Christmas 2024
Justin Trudeau shares Christmas message amid political turmoil

Justin Trudeau shares Christmas message amid political turmoil

Justin Trudeau shares Christmas message amid political turmoil
Justin Trudeau shares Christmas message amid political turmoil
Body Found in Wheel Well of United Airlines Plane After Landing in Hawaii
Body Found in Wheel Well of United Airlines Plane After Landing in Hawaii
Japan takes huge step to meet increasing electricity demand
Japan takes huge step to meet increasing electricity demand
Christmas miracle: Man reunites with family after 75 years
Christmas miracle: Man reunites with family after 75 years
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan with 67 onboard: Watch
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan with 67 onboard: Watch
Christmas tree burning sparks outrage in war-torn Syria
Christmas tree burning sparks outrage in war-torn Syria
Haiti gang opens fire on hospital leaving 2 dead, several wounded
Haiti gang opens fire on hospital leaving 2 dead, several wounded
Bill Clinton released from hospital after flu treatment
Bill Clinton released from hospital after flu treatment
Former US ambassador takes jab at Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach
Former US ambassador takes jab at Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach
Eiffel Tower evacuated after overheating elevator cable sparks fire
Eiffel Tower evacuated after overheating elevator cable sparks fire
American Airlines flights resume after Christmas Eve tech glitch
American Airlines flights resume after Christmas Eve tech glitch
UK experiences one of its warmest Christmases on record
UK experiences one of its warmest Christmases on record