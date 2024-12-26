What is the national bird of America?

Joe Biden, in his final days in the US presidential office, signed a historic law making the bald eagle “officially” the national bird of the country.
According to CNN, the Bald Eagle, which has been a symbol of power and strength in the United States for more than 240 years, finally got its long-due honour on Christmas Eve and officially became the national bird of the country.
President Biden finally signed the bill sent by Congress to amend the US Code to “officially make the bald eagle the national bird of America.
Jack Davis, co-chair of the National Bird Initiative for the National Eagle Centre, said in a release, “For nearly 250 years, we called the bald eagle the national bird when it wasn't. But now the title is official, and no bird is more deserving."
Moreover, the white-headed, yellow-beaked, and brown-bodied bird has been part of US history for more than two centuries and was featured on the Great Seal of the United States, which is used on official documents, since 1782.
As per the US Department of Veteran Affairs, the bald eagle has been a symbol of strength, courage, freedom, and immortality for generations, but unlike other eagles, it was indigenous only to North America.