French Alps chairlift failure leaves hundreds of skiers airlifted: Watch

Hundreds of skiers were stranded on Christmas Eve following a chairlift breakdown in the French Alps.
According to Mail Online, officials said that some 240 skiers were safely rescued with the help of a helicopter on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, after an “electric failure” in the afternoon.
Skiers were safely evacuated from the Festoure chairlift at the popular Superdevoluy resort in the southern French Alps.
The authorities said in a statement, “An electrical failure in the engine system has made it impossible to operate the Festoure chairlift at the Superdevoluy resort,” adding that no injuries were reported during the rescue.
Le Monde reported that all the skiers were evacuated unharmed four hours after being stuck, at around 5 p.m. local time, from the lift located between Gap and Grenoble, at heights of 4,920 to 8,200 feet.
The area has two ski resorts, Superdevoluy and Joue du Loup.
Notably, this came days after over 170 skiers and snowboarders were rescued from a stuck ski lift at a Winter Park Resort by rope, which was about 70 miles west of Denver, Colorado.