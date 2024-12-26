World

Donald Trump appoints US ambassador to Panama amid canal control dispute

China is the second largest user of the Panama Canal, after the United States

  • December 26, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump has recently appointed a Florida lawmaker, Kevin Marino Canrera as his ambassador to Panama.

As per BBC, this decision comes shortly after Trump made a statement suggesting he might take back control of the Panama Canal.

The 78-year-old specifically expressed concerns about the possibility of China having control over the canal.

He said, “The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S.” 

Trump further added, “It was not given for the benefit of others, but merely as a token of cooperation with us and Panama. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question."

Trump announced the appointment on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying that “Cabera will do a fantastic job representing our Nation's interests in Panama!"

Cabera, a Republican official from Miami-Dade County, played a role in Trump’s 2020 campaign.

This year, he also served as Florida’s representative to the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The United States played a major role in building the Panama Canal and managing the surrounding area for many years.

China is the second largest user of the Panama Canal, after the United States and has made substantial economic investments in Panama.

