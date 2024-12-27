Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73

Geoff Wheel, who played rugby for Wales, Swansea, and the Barbarians, has passed away at the age of 73.
As per BBC Sports, the Swansea RFC has confirmed the news that Geoff Wheel had been suffering from motor neurone disease for several years.
Motor neurone disease is an illness that affects the nervous system, impacting muscle control and function.
Wheel played 32 international matches for the Wales rugby team from 1974 to 1982 and established a strong second-row partnership with Allan Martin.
Wheel was officially recognized as the first Welsh player to be sent off during an international match.
During his international rugby career, Wheel, who was nicknamed 'Ripper' due to his skill in breaking free with the ball during mauls, achieved significant successes.
The player won two Grand Slam titles, three Six Nations championships, and three Triple Crowns.
Additionally, he set a record by remaining unbeaten in 15 consecutive Test matches.
After hearing the news of Wheel’s passing, Swansea RFC club president Stan Addicott said, “Geoff was respected and much loved by all at Swansea Rugby Club. I had the privilege to be his club coach for seven years from the mid-seventies to mid-eighties.”
He further expressed, “His wholehearted, fiery, yet engaging and humorous nature endeared him to his players, while he often shared his musical talent on the accordion and ukulele post-matches with club supporters. He was certainly one of the great characters of his time in welsh rugby and will be greatly missed as a family man, player and friend to many people.”
Wheel's passing will be commemorated with a minute of silence at the next home match of Swansea RFC on December 28, against Aberavon.