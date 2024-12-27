Sports

Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73

Geoff Wheel was officially recognized as the first Welsh player to be sent off during an international match

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73
Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73

Geoff Wheel, who played rugby for Wales, Swansea, and the Barbarians, has passed away at the age of 73.

As per BBC Sports, the Swansea RFC has confirmed the news that Geoff Wheel had been suffering from motor neurone disease for several years.

Motor neurone disease is an illness that affects the nervous system, impacting muscle control and function.

Wheel played 32 international matches for the Wales rugby team from 1974 to 1982 and established a strong second-row partnership with Allan Martin.

Wheel was officially recognized as the first Welsh player to be sent off during an international match.

During his international rugby career, Wheel, who was nicknamed 'Ripper' due to his skill in breaking free with the ball during mauls, achieved significant successes.

The player won two Grand Slam titles, three Six Nations championships, and three Triple Crowns.

Additionally, he set a record by remaining unbeaten in 15 consecutive Test matches.

After hearing the news of Wheel’s passing, Swansea RFC club president Stan Addicott said, “Geoff was respected and much loved by all at Swansea Rugby Club. I had the privilege to be his club coach for seven years from the mid-seventies to mid-eighties.”

He further expressed, “His wholehearted, fiery, yet engaging and humorous nature endeared him to his players, while he often shared his musical talent on the accordion and ukulele post-matches with club supporters. He was certainly one of the great characters of his time in welsh rugby and will be greatly missed as a family man, player and friend to many people.”

Wheel's passing will be commemorated with a minute of silence at the next home match of Swansea RFC on December 28, against Aberavon.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie' focus of limelight' amid Prince Andrew's controversies

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie' focus of limelight' amid Prince Andrew's controversies
Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73

Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73
Surge in demand for weight-loss drugs sparks price wars among pharmacies

Surge in demand for weight-loss drugs sparks price wars among pharmacies
Donald Trump appoints US ambassador to Panama amid canal control dispute

Donald Trump appoints US ambassador to Panama amid canal control dispute

Virat Kohli faces ICC sanction after on-field clash with Australian batsman
Virat Kohli faces ICC sanction after on-field clash with Australian batsman
Rafael Nadal reveals post-retirement plans: ‘Going to come back’
Rafael Nadal reveals post-retirement plans: ‘Going to come back’
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual
Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk
Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk
Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut
Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut
Dan Campbell set to welcome key players back as playoffs approach
Dan Campbell set to welcome key players back as playoffs approach
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina share magical Lapland holiday moments
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Who will win more titles in 2025?
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Who will win more titles in 2025?
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on CR7 vs. Messi GOAT debate
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on CR7 vs. Messi GOAT debate
Austin Adams rejoins MLB with Red Sox after flexor tendon surgery
Austin Adams rejoins MLB with Red Sox after flexor tendon surgery
Alex de Minaur, Katie Boulter's engagement sparks heartfelt reactions from fans
Alex de Minaur, Katie Boulter's engagement sparks heartfelt reactions from fans
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’