China greenlights construction of world's largest dam amid global concerns

This new dam project will be crucial for China in achieving its goal of reducing carbon emissions

  December 26, 2024
China has given the green light to build the world’s largest hydropower dam.

As per multiple outlets, this project will take place on the eastern edge of the Tibetan plateau.

The dam is estimated to generate 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, which is more than three times the 88.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity that the Three Gorges Dam, currently the largest in the world is designed to produce annually.

This new dam project will be crucial for China in achieving its goal of reducing carbon emissions.

The project will also boost industries related to the dam’s construction such as engineering and create job opportunities in Tibet.

Beijing plans to invest more than 1 trillion yuan which is approximately $137 billion in the construction of the new dam.

This investment will make it the largest single infrastructure project in the world.

On the other hand, India and Bangladesh have raised concerns about the dam project because it is expected to badly impact millions of people living downstream and could also affect the local environment and ecosystems.

As per the sources, Chinese officials argue that the project will not significantly affect the environment or the water supplies in areas downstream.

