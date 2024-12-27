Royal

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie' focus of limelight' amid Prince Andrew's controversies

Royal Lodge calls for a large and high-priced safety presence

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Prince Andrew stepped down as a working royal in 2019
Prince Andrew stepped down as a working royal in 2019

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been the focus of the royal spotlight due to Prince Andrew's feud with King Charles, according to a royal commentator.

The Duke of York has faced challenges throughout the year, particularly in the fight to keep his home since 2003, Royal Lodge.

Royal Lodge calls for a large and high-priced safety presence, and King Charles, 76, is eager for his younger brother to downsize to Frogmore Cottage, the previous UK home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, Prince Andrew, who stepped down as a working royal in 2019, has so far resisted the move.

However, Prince Andrew has since secured the funds to remain living in Windsor.

The father-of-two has not confirmed where the money is coming from, causing a flurry of speculation among royal fans and commentators.

Gareth Russell, a royal author, spoke exclusively to GB News about how the continued criticism surrounding Prince Andrew has impacted his daughters Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 34.

Russell said: “The speculation about Royal Lodge and Prince Andrew is continuing, and with that is coming an increased focus on his daughters.

"That's why people are so interested in their movement in the Middle East."

The two princesses have made several trips to the Middle East this year, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to sit on various panel discussions.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie' focus of limelight' amid Prince Andrew's controversies

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie' focus of limelight' amid Prince Andrew's controversies
Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73

Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73
Surge in demand for weight-loss drugs sparks price wars among pharmacies

Surge in demand for weight-loss drugs sparks price wars among pharmacies
Donald Trump appoints US ambassador to Panama amid canal control dispute

Donald Trump appoints US ambassador to Panama amid canal control dispute

Sarah Ferguson hit with new problem amid ex Andrew's spy scandal
Sarah Ferguson hit with new problem amid ex Andrew's spy scandal
Charles Spencer shares personal Christmas eve moment with Princess Diana
Charles Spencer shares personal Christmas eve moment with Princess Diana
King Carl, Queen Silvia make sentimental move after celebrating Christmas
King Carl, Queen Silvia make sentimental move after celebrating Christmas
King Charles focuses on family strengths, avoids controversies in Christmas Speech
King Charles focuses on family strengths, avoids controversies in Christmas Speech
Princess Anne receives new honour amid brother Andrew's spy scandal
Princess Anne receives new honour amid brother Andrew's spy scandal
Princess Kate releases Christmas video with sentimental message
Princess Kate releases Christmas video with sentimental message
King Charles drops special surprise after emotional Christmas speech
King Charles drops special surprise after emotional Christmas speech
Kate Middleton makes candid confession about ‘losing’ royal family
Kate Middleton makes candid confession about ‘losing’ royal family
Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement after skipping Royal Family Christmas
Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement after skipping Royal Family Christmas
Prince William fills huge void with Prince Harry’s substitute
Prince William fills huge void with Prince Harry’s substitute
Kate Middleton receives sweet Christmas gift for daughter Charlotte
Kate Middleton receives sweet Christmas gift for daughter Charlotte
Princess Diana continues to inspire Kim Kardashian years after her death
Princess Diana continues to inspire Kim Kardashian years after her death