Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie' focus of limelight' amid Prince Andrew's controversies

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been the focus of the royal spotlight due to Prince Andrew's feud with King Charles, according to a royal commentator.
The Duke of York has faced challenges throughout the year, particularly in the fight to keep his home since 2003, Royal Lodge.
Royal Lodge calls for a large and high-priced safety presence, and King Charles, 76, is eager for his younger brother to downsize to Frogmore Cottage, the previous UK home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
However, Prince Andrew, who stepped down as a working royal in 2019, has so far resisted the move.
However, Prince Andrew has since secured the funds to remain living in Windsor.
The father-of-two has not confirmed where the money is coming from, causing a flurry of speculation among royal fans and commentators.
Gareth Russell, a royal author, spoke exclusively to GB News about how the continued criticism surrounding Prince Andrew has impacted his daughters Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 34.
Russell said: “The speculation about Royal Lodge and Prince Andrew is continuing, and with that is coming an increased focus on his daughters.
"That's why people are so interested in their movement in the Middle East."
The two princesses have made several trips to the Middle East this year, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to sit on various panel discussions.