Virat Kohli faces ICC sanction after on-field clash with Australian batsman

Indian star batter Virat Kohli was fined for an incident that occurred on the first day of the fourth Test match in Melbourne.
As per BBC Sports, Kohli was penalized 20% of his match fee for accidentally colliding with Australian opener Sam Konstas.
During the 10th over, Kohli and Konstas collided shoulder-to-shoulder, with the former Indian captain seemingly changing direction to make contact with Konstas, who was walking toward his batting partner, Usman Khawaja.
Kohli and Konstas argued for a moment, but Khawaja stepped in and helped settle the situation before the umpires could take any action.
With his actions, Kohli broke the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules regarding "inappropriate physical contact,” said match referee Andy Pycroft.
In addition to the fine, the 36-year-old received one demerit point, however, he is still eligible to play in the fifth and final Test in Sydney next month.
ICC stated that Kohli agreed to the punishment, so there was no need for an official disciplinary hearing.
On the other hand, Kohli was seen spending quality time with his wife, Anushka Sharma, in Melbourne on Wednesday, December 25.
A video of the couple walking together quickly went viral on social media.
After their walk, they also had a festive Christmas breakfast at a Melbourne cafe and the pictures have been widely shared online.