Steph Curry receives shocking blow from Warriors ahead of LA Clippers game

Steph Curry has received an expected blow from the Golden State Warriors ahead of important match against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The head coach of the football team Steve Kerr made an announcement about the NBA legend during a radio interview.
He shared, “Steph's had the knee issue for a couple of weeks. We want to stay in front of it, and part of that is resting him during back-to-back games. Steph's had the knee issue. A couple weeks ago when the knee issue started, we really wanted to make sure we're staying in front of it.”
Due to knee issues, Curry has to miss the sixth game this season.
Steve revealed, "Steph Curry will not play in Los Angeles against the Clippers tomorrow night. Managing his knee tendinitis on the front side of a back-to-back. Warriors are at home vs Clippers on Saturday night. Draymond Green is questionable vs Clippers."
Steph Curry will not play with theGolden State Warriors in their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 27, 2024.
The shocking announcement came after Curry's remarkable performance against Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day game.