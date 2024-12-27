World

Pakistani PM pays tribute to ex-premier Benazir Bhutto on 17th death anniversary

Benazir Bhutto was tragically assassinated on December 27, 2007, while campaigning for a third term as PM

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Pakistani PM pays tribute to ex-premier Benazir Bhutto on 17th death anniversary
Pakistani PM pays tribute to ex-premier Benazir Bhutto on 17th death anniversary

December 27 marks the 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto's passing, a day that left the world in mourning.

On the somber occasion, Pakistan's current prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the late premier on the anniversary of her martyrdom.

"A champion of democracy, and a staunch advocate of the power of dialogue and reconciliation in the political process, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto remains an icon of courage and resilience," he wrote on X.

Sharif further noted, "The Charter of Democracy, signed between Benazir Bhutto and Mian Nawaz Sharif, stands as a testament to her enduring legacy."

"I offer my deepest respect to her family, especially President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and to her followers, who are proudly carrying forward her vision and advancing her ideals," he added.

Benazir Bhutto, who born on June 21, 1953, made history by becoming the first woman to serve as prime minister of Pakistan. She held office from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996.

She was tragically assassinated in 2007 while campaigning for a third term as prime minister.

The provincial government of Pakistan has declared a public holiday across Sindh 

Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at Rohit Sharma’s surprising move

Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at Rohit Sharma’s surprising move
Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift

Kylie Jenner surprises mom Kris Jenner with jaw-dropping Christmas gift
Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend

Salman Khan receives adorable birthday wish from his rumored girlfriend
Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland

Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland
Man sentenced to death for driving into crowd in southern China
Man sentenced to death for driving into crowd in southern China
Italy breaks silence on arrest of journalist Cecilia Sala
Italy breaks silence on arrest of journalist Cecilia Sala
Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland
Severe weather likely to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Scotland
Germany's president dissolves parliament amid Scholz’s government breakdown
Germany's president dissolves parliament amid Scholz’s government breakdown
Archaeologists uncover secrets of lost Stone Age land beneath North Sea
Archaeologists uncover secrets of lost Stone Age land beneath North Sea
South Korea impeaches acting president Han Duck-soo amid political turmoil
South Korea impeaches acting president Han Duck-soo amid political turmoil
Azerbaijan plane crash: New report unveils shocking details
Azerbaijan plane crash: New report unveils shocking details
Donald Trump appoints US ambassador to Panama amid canal control dispute
Donald Trump appoints US ambassador to Panama amid canal control dispute
India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
China greenlights construction of world’s largest dam amid global concerns
China greenlights construction of world’s largest dam amid global concerns
Pope Francis sends powerful message of hope by opening 'Holy Door' at Italian prison
Pope Francis sends powerful message of hope by opening 'Holy Door' at Italian prison
Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface
Experts unveil HIDDEN process that brings gold to Earth’s surface