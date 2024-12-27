Pakistani PM pays tribute to ex-premier Benazir Bhutto on 17th death anniversary

December 27 marks the 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto's passing, a day that left the world in mourning.
On the somber occasion, Pakistan's current prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the late premier on the anniversary of her martyrdom.
"A champion of democracy, and a staunch advocate of the power of dialogue and reconciliation in the political process, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto remains an icon of courage and resilience," he wrote on X.
Sharif further noted, "The Charter of Democracy, signed between Benazir Bhutto and Mian Nawaz Sharif, stands as a testament to her enduring legacy."
"I offer my deepest respect to her family, especially President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and to her followers, who are proudly carrying forward her vision and advancing her ideals," he added.
Benazir Bhutto, who born on June 21, 1953, made history by becoming the first woman to serve as prime minister of Pakistan. She held office from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996.
She was tragically assassinated in 2007 while campaigning for a third term as prime minister.
The provincial government of Pakistan has declared a public holiday across Sindh