Two-year-old George makes history as youngest to beat cancer with Nanoknife

The youngest person to undergo cancer treatment using Nanoknife technology is now free from cancer.
As per BBC, a two-year-old boy named George, who lives in Camden was diagnosed with a type of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) that affects soft tissues.
George was the youngest person globally to undergo the Nanoknife procedure and the first child in the UK to receive this treatment on his liver.
After undergoing three rounds of chemotherapy, George was treated with Nanoknife technology at King’s College Hospital.
This treatment uses electrical currents to destroy cancer cells in the affected areas.
This makes it easier to remove the tumour completely, ensuring that as much cancerous tissue as possible is taken out.
His father Jonathan said, "I will never forget that moment. It felt like my entire world had collapsed."
"From the day George was diagnosed, all we did was push and push to get him the treatment he needed,” he added.
He further added, “We loved that the Nanoknife was something new and ground-breaking and we felt we had some input into making it happen."
Dr.Sam Godfrey who leads science communication at Cancer Research UK, called Nanoknife a modern and cutting-edge treatment that is still being tested and is not widely used yet.
George was given the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Award for the courage he showed while undergoing his cancer treatment.