News
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink

Rhode Island hockey rink shooting suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

  • By Bushra Saleem
Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink
Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink

The Rhode Island hockey rink shooting has claimed two lives and seriously injured several others.

According to Al Jazeera, a mass shooting at a high school ice hockey game in Pawtucket on Monday, February 16, has killed at least two people, while three others are in critical condition.

As per Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves, the suspected shooter also died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound after the mass shooting at the hockey rink.

Goncalves told media, “It appears that this was a targeted event; that it may be a family dispute.”

As per authorities, they received the first report about the shooting at 2:28pm local time (19:28 GMT). 

Officials have not yet shared any other details about the attack, victims, and the suspect shooter, saying that the investigators are still working to compile the details of the attack.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien stated, “What should have been a joyful occasion, with dozens of families, students, and supporters gathered to celebrate Senior Night … was instead marked by violence and fear. Our prayers go out to the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this devastating incident.”

According to the video footage of the incident seen by the Providence Journal, about 13 shots were fired in just six seconds, while the final shot burst roughly after 11 seconds.

FBI director Kash Patel, in a post on social media, said that Boston Division agents are responding to the shooting and supporting the investigation with local authorities.

Italy’s iconic Lovers’ Arch disappears into sea on Valentine’s Day
Italy’s iconic Lovers’ Arch disappears into sea on Valentine’s Day
Nancy Guthrie case: Trump warns abductors of 'most severe' consequences
Nancy Guthrie case: Trump warns abductors of 'most severe' consequences
Logan Paul's Pokémon card breaks Guinness World Record at auction
Logan Paul's Pokémon card breaks Guinness World Record at auction
Taylor Swift concert plot: Austrian authorities charge 21-year-old with terrorism
Taylor Swift concert plot: Austrian authorities charge 21-year-old with terrorism
UK weather warnings: Met Office issues new alerts across country
UK weather warnings: Met Office issues new alerts across country
Kim Jong-un takes major decision for troops amid successor speculations
Kim Jong-un takes major decision for troops amid successor speculations
Barron Trump partners with high‑school friends for new business venture
Barron Trump partners with high‑school friends for new business venture
Bondi Beach attack suspect Naveed Akram makes first ‘silent’ court appearance
Bondi Beach attack suspect Naveed Akram makes first ‘silent’ court appearance
Savannah Guthrie issues new message for mom’s abductors as FBI tests glove DNA
Savannah Guthrie issues new message for mom’s abductors as FBI tests glove DNA
Chinese New Year 2026: How to get lucky in the Fire Horse year
Chinese New Year 2026: How to get lucky in the Fire Horse year
UK demands sanctions on Russia as US 'not disputing' Navalny poisoning report
UK demands sanctions on Russia as US 'not disputing' Navalny poisoning report
Barack Obama breaks silence on Trump’s racist ape video: ‘Clown show’
Barack Obama breaks silence on Trump’s racist ape video: ‘Clown show’

Popular News

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
26 minutes ago
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess

Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
an hour ago
Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink

Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink
3 hours ago