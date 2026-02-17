Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink

The Rhode Island hockey rink shooting has claimed two lives and seriously injured several others.
According to Al Jazeera, a mass shooting at a high school ice hockey game in Pawtucket on Monday, February 16, has killed at least two people, while three others are in critical condition.
As per Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves, the suspected shooter also died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound after the mass shooting at the hockey rink.
Goncalves told media, “It appears that this was a targeted event; that it may be a family dispute.”
As per authorities, they received the first report about the shooting at 2:28pm local time (19:28 GMT).
Officials have not yet shared any other details about the attack, victims, and the suspect shooter, saying that the investigators are still working to compile the details of the attack.
Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien stated, “What should have been a joyful occasion, with dozens of families, students, and supporters gathered to celebrate Senior Night … was instead marked by violence and fear. Our prayers go out to the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this devastating incident.”
According to the video footage of the incident seen by the Providence Journal, about 13 shots were fired in just six seconds, while the final shot burst roughly after 11 seconds.
FBI director Kash Patel, in a post on social media, said that Boston Division agents are responding to the shooting and supporting the investigation with local authorities.