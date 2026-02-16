News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Nancy Guthrie case: Trump warns abductors of 'most severe' consequences

Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her home in Tucson as search efforts intensify

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Nancy Guthrie case: Trump warns abductors of most severe consequences
Nancy Guthrie case: Trump warns abductors of 'most severe' consequences

Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Nancy Guthrie's abductors on Monday, February 16.

Speaking to the New York Post, he said anyone responsible would face "the most severe" consequences if the 84-year-old is not returned safely.

Today's host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother was kidnapped from her home in Tucson on January 31 as search efforts intensify.

When asked if his warning implied he would direct the Justice Department to seek the death penalty for the kidnappers, Trump replied, “The most, yeah — that’s true."

The FBI found a glove matching what the masked kidnapper wore in the doorbell camera footage on the night Nancy was taken.

Authorities are now testing the glove for DNA to try to identify the kidnapper.

A video recorded an unknown masked man wearing black gloves near Nancy's home, seemingly attempting to cover the camera, shortly before she was reported missing.

Authorities believed that the kidnapper is a man between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in tall with an average build.

Reports previously revealed that Nancy has some physical health issues but she does not have any problems with memory.

On the other hand, the reward for any information related to Nancy's disappearance has been increased from $50,000 (£36,700) to $100,000.

Logan Paul's Pokémon card breaks Guinness World Record at auction
Logan Paul's Pokémon card breaks Guinness World Record at auction
Taylor Swift concert plot: Austrian authorities charge 21-year-old with terrorism
Taylor Swift concert plot: Austrian authorities charge 21-year-old with terrorism
UK weather warnings: Met Office issues new alerts across country
UK weather warnings: Met Office issues new alerts across country
Kim Jong-un takes major decision for troops amid successor speculations
Kim Jong-un takes major decision for troops amid successor speculations
Barron Trump partners with high‑school friends for new business venture
Barron Trump partners with high‑school friends for new business venture
Bondi Beach attack suspect Naveed Akram makes first ‘silent’ court appearance
Bondi Beach attack suspect Naveed Akram makes first ‘silent’ court appearance
Savannah Guthrie issues new message for mom’s abductors as FBI tests glove DNA
Savannah Guthrie issues new message for mom’s abductors as FBI tests glove DNA
Chinese New Year 2026: How to get lucky in the Fire Horse year
Chinese New Year 2026: How to get lucky in the Fire Horse year
UK demands sanctions on Russia as US 'not disputing' Navalny poisoning report
UK demands sanctions on Russia as US 'not disputing' Navalny poisoning report
Barack Obama breaks silence on Trump’s racist ape video: ‘Clown show’
Barack Obama breaks silence on Trump’s racist ape video: ‘Clown show’
‘Melania’ sequel quietly moves forward ahead of first film streaming debut
‘Melania’ sequel quietly moves forward ahead of first film streaming debut
Aliens existence confirmed by Barack Obama in new interview
Aliens existence confirmed by Barack Obama in new interview

Popular News

Nancy Guthrie case: Trump warns abductors of 'most severe' consequences

Nancy Guthrie case: Trump warns abductors of 'most severe' consequences
33 minutes ago
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker bluntly shades Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show

Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker bluntly shades Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show
59 minutes ago
Taylor Swift concert plot: Austrian authorities charge 21-year-old with terrorism

Taylor Swift concert plot: Austrian authorities charge 21-year-old with terrorism
2 hours ago