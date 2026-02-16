Nancy Guthrie case: Trump warns abductors of 'most severe' consequences

Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Nancy Guthrie's abductors on Monday, February 16.
Speaking to the New York Post, he said anyone responsible would face "the most severe" consequences if the 84-year-old is not returned safely.
Today's host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother was kidnapped from her home in Tucson on January 31 as search efforts intensify.
When asked if his warning implied he would direct the Justice Department to seek the death penalty for the kidnappers, Trump replied, “The most, yeah — that’s true."
The FBI found a glove matching what the masked kidnapper wore in the doorbell camera footage on the night Nancy was taken.
Authorities are now testing the glove for DNA to try to identify the kidnapper.
A video recorded an unknown masked man wearing black gloves near Nancy's home, seemingly attempting to cover the camera, shortly before she was reported missing.
Authorities believed that the kidnapper is a man between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in tall with an average build.
Reports previously revealed that Nancy has some physical health issues but she does not have any problems with memory.
On the other hand, the reward for any information related to Nancy's disappearance has been increased from $50,000 (£36,700) to $100,000.