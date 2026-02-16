Taylor Swift concert plot: Austrian authorities charge 21-year-old with terrorism

Austrian authorities have charged a 21-year-old with terrorism and related crimes on Monday, February 16 for supporting a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift's concerts in Austria last year.
The suspect who was arrested shortly before 2024 concert in Vienna had planned to carry out an Islamist militant attack, according to the prosecutors.
As per Reuters, prosecutors in Vienna intend to formally charge the unnamed suspect in Wiener Neustadt, a town near Vienna.
They alleged that he made a small amount of highly dangerous explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP) and tried to buy weapons illegally.
The suspect in the foiled attack is known by the media as Beran A and is the only person arrested so far.
The prosecutors said that the suspect was affiliated with the Islamic State.
He is accused of researching online to make a type of shrapnel bomb used by the group.
As per the outlet, his lawyer has not commented recently but has previously rejected the claims made against him.
If the suspect is found guilty of the charges, he could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison.