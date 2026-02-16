UK weather warnings: Met Office issues new alerts across country

The Met Office has issued new weather warnings across parts of the UK.
Scotland is under a yellow warning for snow and ice from 3pm on Monday, February 16 until 10 am on Tuesday, February 17.
The areas affected include Central Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland and Strathclyde.
At the same time, hundred of flood alerts remain active across the country, as per Sky News.
On the other hand large parts of England and Scotland are under a yellow warning for icy conditions from 6pm on Monday to 10am on Tuesday while Northern Ireland has also has a yellow ice warning from 8pm Monday until 10am Tuesday.
The Met Office said in a statement, noting, "Areas of rain, sleet, and hill snow will move southeastwards through Monday evening and night before clearing to the North Sea."
"Whilst some patchy accumulations of snow will be possible, more especially on ground above 150-200m elevation, ice will be a greater hazard as temperatures fall fairly quickly once showers clear away," it continued.
The Met Office warned that strong northwesterly winds are expected along parts of the North Sea coast later Monday night and continuing into Tuesday morning.
It also warned that icy surfaces could create dangerous slippery conditions and increase the risk of injuries.
Meanwhile, the Environment Agency urged the public to stay vigilant amid the continuing risk of floods with 75 flood warnings currently active throughout England.