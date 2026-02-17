News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal's highest-paid player after signing new contract

William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly all signed new long-term contracts in the summer

England winger Bukayo Saka has agreed to a new five-year deal with Arsenal which will reportedly make him the highest-paid player at the club.

The contract will keep him at the Gunners until 2031 with sources indicating he will earn more than £300,000 per week under the new agreement.

Even though his previous deal was valid until 2027, the new extension was signed to keep the player at the club for a longer period.

The 29-year-old player joined Arsenal's youth academy when he was just seven years old in 2008.

He made his senior team debut in 2018 during a Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava.

Saka was also a part of the Arsenal team that won the FA Cup in 2020 and was named the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2023.

Over eight Premier League seasons, Bukayo has played 217 matches, scoring 57 goals and providing 48 assists.

For England, he made his senior debut in 2020, has earned 48 international caps with 14 goals and has represented his country at two European Championships and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On the other hand, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly all signed new long-term contracts in the summer.

