Hillary Clinton accuses Trump admin of hiding Epstein files before testifying

Hillary Clinton makes fiery allegations against Trump officials ahead of testimony before Congress

Hillary Clinton has made major accusations against Trump administration ahead of testimony before US Congress.

According to The Journal, the former US secretary of state gave her first interview after agreeing to answer Congress's questions, along with her husband, Bill Clinton, about ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with the BBC, Clinton accused Donald Trump of planning a “cover-up” for the files linked to the convicted sex offender, urging, “Get the files out. They are slow-walking it.”

The Clintons are due to testify before the US Congressional committee after their names and pictures appeared in the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice.

She even called for testimony to be held publicly rather than behind closed doors.

The former First Lady told the BBC, “We will show up, but we think it would be better to have it in public. I just want it to be fair. I want everybody treated the same way. That’s not true for my husband and me.”

“Other witnesses were asked to testify. They gave written statements under oath. We offered that. They want to pull us. Why do they want to pull us into this? To divert attention from President Trump. This is not complicated,” she added.

Clinton, who ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential elections, claimed that she and her husband have nothing to hide, highlighting that they have multiple times called for the release of full files.

Bill and Hillary Clinton decided to testify before the Congress earlier this month after the Oversight Committee recommended a vote on contempt against the couple for refusing to answer about their relationship with Epstein. The date for their testimony is not decided yet.

