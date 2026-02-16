Logan Paul's Pokémon card breaks Guinness World Record at auction 

Logan Paul has set a new record by selling one of the rarest Pokémon cars ever for a staggering price at auction.
The Pikachu Illustrator card, considered the best-preserved example of its kind fetched $16.5 million, more than triple the $5.3 million he paid for it in 2021.
The buyer of the rare Pokémon card was venture capitalist AJ Scaramucci, who is the son of financier and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.
AJ Scaramucci described the purchase as the first item in what he calls a "planetary treasure hunt," as per BBC.
Paul said on a YouTube live stream that the auction result was "absolutely insane."
A Guinness World Record's officials also confirmed that the card became the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction.
Paul also gave AJ Scaramucci the diamond necklace he had worn to display the card during his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 and personally placed it around AJ Scaramucci's neck.
Pikachu Illustrator cards were awarded to winners of a contest in 1998 and only around 40 copies are believed to exist today which makes them extremely rare.
Paul's card is even more valuable as it received a perfect grade of 10 from Professional Sports Authenticator.