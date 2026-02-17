Shinedown confirms new album 'EI8HT' with 2026 global tour 

Shinedown has announced a surprise studio album, EI8HT, with a global tour.
On Tuesday, February 17, the American rock band confirmed a brand-new musical collection in collaboration with Atlantic Records.
The record has been "over a year in the making," according to frontman Brent Smith, "Without question, as a band we pushed ourselves like never before. Especially when it comes to Eric."
"Zach, Barry, and Barry are so honoured to create and work with such an extraordinary producer, engineer, mixer, songwriter, musician, performer and bandmate. We are so excited to finally announce our eighth studio album titled EI8HT alongside our Dance Kid Dance Act ll World Tour," the 48-year-old American singer and songwriter noted.
Shinedown, the popular musical band founded in 2001, will release its new studio album on May 29, 2026.
As for the tour, Dance Kid Dance Act II World Tour, will commence on May 15, from Green Bay and will conclude in November this year with an electrifying performance in Dublin at 30 Lympia Theatre.
The tour will include musical support from opening acts Coheed and Cambria, Black Stone Cherry, From Ashes to New, DJ Rock Feed and Those Damn Crows.