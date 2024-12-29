South Korean plane crash claims more than 100 lives

South Korea came face to face with another disaster after the on-going political turmoil.
Jeju Air flight 7C 2216 crash landed at the Muan International Airport carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, the plane was flying from Thailand capital, Bangkok.
The aircraft had trouble in landing due to landing gear malfunctions, as per the officials, CNN reported.
It was burst into flames after sliding at high speed and hitting a raised structure at the end of runway.
Firefighters and rescue team members were immediately deployed to extinguish the fire on the runway.
Total of 122 people died in this tragedy, as per the latest report including 54 males and 57 females, whereas the gender of 11 bodies couldn't be determined yet.
Furthermore, all scheduled flights to Muan International Airport have been cancelled.
Acting president Choi Sang-mok has instructed first responders to utilise every last equipment to help out on the crash site.
Rescue workers are still trying to rescue anyone that is still in the plane, and have so far “miraculously” pulled out two people safely, both were crew members.
Jeju Air, the airline involved has issued an apology notice after the crash, which read, “We, Jeju Air, deeply apologize to all those affected by the incident at Muan Airport. We will make every effort to resolve the situation. We sincerely regret the distress cause.”
This calamity came just days after the Azerbaijan plane crash which killed 38 people.