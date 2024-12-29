Sci-Tech

Trump forced to pick sides between Elon Musk and voters over H-1B visa

Tesla founder, Elon Musk has been vocal about U.S tech industry needing the foreign skilled workers to run

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
Trump forced to admit the importance of immigrants in the United States' tech world. 

President-elect Donald Trump threw ball in Elon Musk's court in public feud over H-1B visa between tech workers and his own supporters, CNBC reported.

H-1B visas allow U.S employers to hire foreign skilled workers, the visa usually has there-year period.

Trump, who was trying to limit the visas’ use is standing behind Musk on the H-1B visa.

While discussing the visa program with New York Post, the 45th United States president revealed that he has “always like the visas.”

The tech-giant Musk was previously in news for supporting non - U.S tech workers, he turned to his own platform X to share how he feels about foreign workers, noting, “Anyone- of any race, creed or nationality – who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect.”

As Musk was one of the biggest backer of Donald Trump campaign and used billions to support him, many MAGA (Make America Great Again) chanters were not happy with his stand regarding immigration.

Trump supporters are divided, with one side defending the temporarily hiring of non U.S workers while others are pushing the narrative of foreigners taking American jobs.

Moreover, the Tesla founder also made headlines when he threatened republicans that he will “go to war” if they stand against the tech workers and visa program, he penned, “I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

It is pertinent to note that Tesla alone obtained 724 visas this year, the US tech industry hugely relies on the H-1B visa program which helps in hiring foreign skilled workers. 

