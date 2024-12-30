Sci-Tech

WhatsApp's new feature lets users access real-time human support

Once users contact WhatsApp’s support team, they will receive a message asking why they reached out

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
WhatsApps new feature lets users access real-time human support
WhatsApp's new feature lets users access real-time human support

WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature to access human chat support directly through the web client!

As per WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to get real-time help from human support representatives directly instead of relying on automated systems.

This new feature will add a “Chat with us” option in the app’s Help section.

When users click on this option, they will receive a notification saying that the support team will soon contact them via WhatsApp chat.

Once users contact WhatsApp’s support team, they will receive a message to provide details about why they reached out.

After submitting their response, their request will be processed and they will get a follow-up message in the same conversation.

While, the follow-up could be AI generated, users have the option to request a human representatives if needed.

Currently, users, especially on mobile have to go through a list of common questions before they can contact WhatsApp support.

However, with the new “Chat with US” option, users can directly start a conversation with WhatsApp support.

This feature is still under development and it will be available to all users in the future updates.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for connecting to business platforms along with AI-powered replies.

By scanning a QR code, businesses can activate AI to respond to customer messages automatically even when employees are unavailable.

Morgan Wallen’s ex Kristin spills about their intimate moments

Morgan Wallen’s ex Kristin spills about their intimate moments
ICC names top contenders for Men’s, Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award

ICC names top contenders for Men’s, Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award
Liam Payne's WhatsApp messages reveal shocking details of his tragic death

Liam Payne's WhatsApp messages reveal shocking details of his tragic death
Millie Bobby Brown expecting first baby with Jake Bongiovi?

Millie Bobby Brown expecting first baby with Jake Bongiovi?
How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?
How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?
Trump forced to pick sides between Elon Musk and voters over H-1B visa
Trump forced to pick sides between Elon Musk and voters over H-1B visa
THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early
THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early
Stanford unveils game-changing solar panels that work even after sunset
Stanford unveils game-changing solar panels that work even after sunset
Trump requests Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban
Trump requests Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban
OpenAI reveals new model to sustain leadership in costly AI industry
OpenAI reveals new model to sustain leadership in costly AI industry
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe safely completes historic close-up of Sun
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe safely completes historic close-up of Sun
WhatsApp links AI services to Business platforms for smarter customer interactions
WhatsApp links AI services to Business platforms for smarter customer interactions
Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours
Instagram's new feature lets you see older stories after 24 hours
WhatsApp makes video calls more fun with new AR camera features
WhatsApp makes video calls more fun with new AR camera features
AI set to revolutionize early detection of type 2 diabetes in NHS hospitals
AI set to revolutionize early detection of type 2 diabetes in NHS hospitals
WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing
WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing