WhatsApp's new feature lets users access real-time human support

WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature to access human chat support directly through the web client!
As per WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to get real-time help from human support representatives directly instead of relying on automated systems.
This new feature will add a “Chat with us” option in the app’s Help section.
When users click on this option, they will receive a notification saying that the support team will soon contact them via WhatsApp chat.
Once users contact WhatsApp’s support team, they will receive a message to provide details about why they reached out.
After submitting their response, their request will be processed and they will get a follow-up message in the same conversation.
While, the follow-up could be AI generated, users have the option to request a human representatives if needed.
Currently, users, especially on mobile have to go through a list of common questions before they can contact WhatsApp support.
However, with the new “Chat with US” option, users can directly start a conversation with WhatsApp support.
This feature is still under development and it will be available to all users in the future updates.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for connecting to business platforms along with AI-powered replies.
By scanning a QR code, businesses can activate AI to respond to customer messages automatically even when employees are unavailable.