Trump's faces legal setback after court upholds Carroll defamation ruling

A U.S. federal court has rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to overturn the defamation verdict favoring E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused him of sexual assault.
As per the court document, on Monday the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected President-elect Donald Trump's try to reverse the rulings in a case of defamation and sexual abuse filed by writer E. Jean Carroll.
"Trump has not demonstrated that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings," said the appeals court in an opinion.
The elected US president "has not carried his burden to show that any claimed error or combination of claimed errors affected his substantial rights as required to warrant a new trial," concluded the appeals court.
Notably, a federal jury from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York awarded Carroll $5 million in damages, which includes almost $3 million for defamation, following determining that Trump sexually assaulted Carroll and subsequently defamed her in 2022 through public comments that belittled her and rejected the accusations.
Soon after, Trump petitioned and claimed that the district court misstepped in their ruling and it led to open a new trial.
Carroll, a former magazine columnist, made an allegation against Trump claiming that he raped her in a department store in the mid-1990s and then defamed her when he denied her claim.