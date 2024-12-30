Norovirus: Here’s everything you need to know

Norovirus cases have surged to a record numbers in the parts of US by end of 2024.
According to Forbes, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that norovirus cases are rising the country. Since September 2024, there were total 455 outbreaks but in the first week of December more than 90 outbreaks were reported in the country, which is one of the highest numbers ever recorded.
It is also believed that the actual number of the outbreaks would be higher than that as only 14 states participated in the CDC’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.