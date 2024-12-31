Royal

King Charles gives huge update on cancer treatment ahead of 2025

The British Monarch was diagnosed with a type of cancer in February this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 31, 2024


King Charles III has taken a positive step while extending his cancer treatment to 2025.

To acknowledge the efforts of his medical team after a year long battle with cancer, the 76-year-old has awarded huge title to his Dr. Douglas Glass.

In a surprising move, Charles has recognised Douglas Glass, and his physician, Professor Richard Leach, for their continuous efforts and support for the Royal Family.

As per Daily Mail, Douglas, who serves as the apothecary to Charles, has been bestowed the titles of Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

Meanwhile, Professor Leach has been appointed as the Lieutenant of the RVO.

To note, Leach works as the private physician at King Edward VII's Hospital in central London, which is known for treating members of the royal family since decades.

For the unversed, Awards under the RVO are in the King's gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

