Steven He: How 'Emotional damage' guy hit 2 billion YouTube views

Chinese-Irish YouTuber and media personality Steven He, commonly known as “emotional damage” guy is celebrating his 28th birthday today, on the New Year Eve.
Steven He grew up in a challenging environment, facing emotional and psychological struggles. He has openly spoken about experiencing anxiety, depression, and emotional damage.
He began creating content on social media platforms, sharing his insights and stories about emotional damage, mental health, and personal growth.
Steven's content resonated with many, and his following grew rapidly. He created a YouTube channel, which now has millions of subscribers and over 2 billion views.