World welcomes 2025 with vibrant celebrations: SEE

  • by Web Desk
  • January 01, 2025
The world has welcomed the New Year, 2025, with fireworks, celebrations, new hope, and spirit.

According to CNN, “It took 26 hours for the new year to be welcomed across 39 different time zones” of the world.

Christmas Island in Kiribati, Central Pacific Ocean, was the first country to welcome 2025, while Hawaii, American Samoa, and other outlying islands of the US were the last to celebrate New Year.

Auckland was the first major city to welcome 2025 with a countdown, cheers, and colourful fireworks from New Zealand’s tallest structure, the Sky Tower, whereas New York welcomed the New Year with a traditional ball drop celebration in Times Square.

Moreover, in the Asian zodiac, the New Year is the “Year of the Snake,” which symbolises new beginnings like how it sheds its old skin.

The New Year was welcomed in different countries and cities with different yet vibrant celebrations. Here is a glimpse of worldwide New Year celebrations.

Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Source : CNN
Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, Source CNN
Pyramids in Giza, Egypt, Source : CNN
Sydney Opera House, Source: CNN
Wuhan, China, Source: CNN
Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building  in Dubai, UAE, Source: CNN


